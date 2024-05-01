Poll date rescheduling glaring conspiracy: Omar Abdullah

Anantnag, May 1: Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday criticised the Election Commission’s decision to reschedule the poll date in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, describing it as a well-thought conspiracy.

“It is a carefully orchestrated conspiracy to deprive one of the crucial and significant nomadic community of their right to vote,” Omar told reporters in Dooru areas of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday rescheduled the poll date in Anantnag-Rajouri seat to May 25. Earlier, the seat was scheduled to go to polls on May 7. The decision elicited a sharp criticism from principal political parties including National Conference and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar said that the decision of deferring the polling was completely wrong.

“The region (Rajouri and Poonch) is not cut off; it is still connected. Even if the area is inaccessible from Mughal Road, it is still reachable via Jammu. Farooq sahab and Main Altaf sahab reached Jammu even after the postponement of elections for campaigning”, Omar said.

He said that if they could get there, other candidates could also reach the area.

Omar said that the demand for deferring the polls came from BJP and People’s Conference, and neither party had fielded a candidate from the seat.

Earlier, while addressing a joint public rally of NC and Congress, Omar castigated the Election Commission for its decision at a time when the weather showed a significant improvement.

“They did not postpone the polling when it was raining, they deferred it when the sun shone”, said Omar.

He termed the postponement of polling as a glaring instance of conspiracy.

Omar said that the Mughal Road usually remained shut for five to six months, “but the area remains accessible via Jammu and Reasi”. “Then does it mean the MPs tomorrow won’t visit the area for six months, “he asked.

Omar exuded confidence that the nomadic population, who move along with their livestock to alpines as part of their annual migration, would delay it.

“They will thwart their plans and migrate only after casting their ballots”, Omar said. On the occasion, the NC vice president welcomed the PDP youth leader Imran Ahmad Shah into the party fold.

Prominent among others who were present on the occasion included Shammi Oberoi, Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, Umesh Talashi, Mudasir Shahmiri and Syed Tawqeer.