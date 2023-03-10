Pollution killing Wullar lake

Locals think that even though officials claim to have moved the dump, seepage, polythenes, and other harmful materials still end up in the stream. Even if domestic birds may be seen wading in the rivulet as you walk a short distance upstream, the dump site downstream the dump reflects the rivulets deplorable situation.

"The concrete walls they constructed around the site on one side is just to mark it their territory, otherwise it is good for nothing and never reduces the impact the dump is having on the Lake and its surrounding areas," Bashir Ahmad said. Similar views are shared by the villagers living meters away from the dump as they saw no measures are being taken to treat the garbage in a way to reduce its effect. "Now we are hearing that some plant will be set up here and for that some rock bedding has already been made but when will it see the light of the day is not known to us."