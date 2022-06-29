Polytechnic students decry BOTE-announced exam dates

Srinagar: The 5th and 6th-semester polytechnic students, particularly of private polytechnics Wednesday decried the examination dates announced by the Board of Technical Education (BOTE).
The students said that their syllabus was incomplete and no class work was held during the pandemic for 5th and 6th-semester classes.
According to the BOTE notification issued vide Reference No BOTE/EXAM/J22/636-44 on June 23, and quoting the recommendation of the examination committee, the examination of 5th and 6th-semester students would be conducted from July 20, 2022, and the date sheet in this regard had already been made available on the BOTE website.
A delegation of polytechnic students said that the notification shocked them as no class work had been conducted during these semesters, especially in private polytechnics.
“Though we used to attend polytechnic, teachers were not available and we were told by the polytechnic management to go for private tuition and complete the syllabus. Some students were financially sound and took private tuition while the majority of the students were not financially sound to bear the whooping cost of private tuition. We fail to understand how the examination committee recommended conducting the examination when they knew the syllabus had not been completed. No class work was held during these semesters,” the delegation of students of some private polytechnics said.
A few teachers of a polytechnic college endorsed the claim of the students.
“It is gross injustice with the students. Some private colleges lack teaching faculty and asking students to take private tuition and pay Rs 4000 per subject is a gross injustice. The government should investigate the matter and book private institutions for deceiving the students. Why didn't they hold classes for the students despite the ease in the COVID-19 restrictions,” the faculty members said.