Polytechnic students decry BOTE-announced exam dates

Srinagar: The 5th and 6th-semester polytechnic students, particularly of private polytechnics Wednesday decried the examination dates announced by the Board of Technical Education (BOTE).

The students said that their syllabus was incomplete and no class work was held during the pandemic for 5th and 6th-semester classes.

According to the BOTE notification issued vide Reference No BOTE/EXAM/J22/636-44 on June 23, and quoting the recommendation of the examination committee, the examination of 5th and 6th-semester students would be conducted from July 20, 2022, and the date sheet in this regard had already been made available on the BOTE website.