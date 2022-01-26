Poor cellular service irks Kupwara villagers

Kupwara, Jan 26: The residents of Usher and ZabMagam of Handwara area accused private telecom operators ‘Jio’ and ‘Airtel’ of poor voice calls and mobile internet service, making people suffer.
The subscribers said that they were facing immense problems due to erratic calling and internet services for the past several years in their area.
The residents said that they cannot make calls due to lack of mobile connectivity in their area and during emergencies have to walk several kilometres out of their village to get mobile connectivity for making a single call.
They said that there was a dire need of installing a tower in their locality so that people may get easy access to reach out to others.
The students said that they were suffering due to lack of internet and were unable to take online classes.
They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and other concerned officials so that their grievance was redressed at the earliest.