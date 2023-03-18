Poor drainage system responsible for sinking of residential colony in Thathri: DC Doda

Jammu, Mar 18: The geologists who had examined the residential colony Nai Basti in Thathri that had sunk leading to subsequent migration to safer places have held the poor drainage system responsible for the sinking of houses.
“The geologists have submitted their report in which they have held the poor drainage system as the main reason for the sinking of the houses in Thathri,” Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Mahajan told Greater Kashmir.
The Deputy Commissioner said that they have started working on the report and directed the engineering team to fix the problem while referring to the drainage system.
“The houses were constructed in this colony but there was a poor drainage system for the water and it was the reason for the sinking of the land/houses. However, we are trying to fix the problem,” he added. He said that they will look into the issue.
He said that 12 families had to be displaced and shifted to safer places after their houses became unsafe.
Meanwhile, a local Abdul Majid Bhat appealed to the administration to provide an alternative place “to live to the families displaced following the sinking of their residential colony.”
“Ramadan is coming and the families who have been displaced need to be provided permanent shelter. Therefore, the authorities should allot them plots for the construction of their houses,” he said.