Poshan Abhiyaan | MoE concerned over less coverage of students for health check-ups in J&K schools

Srinagar, Aug 8: The Ministry of Education (MoE) Tuesday expressed its concern over the less coverage of health check-ups, distribution of Iron Folic Acid (IFA), and deworming tablets among the school children in Jammu and Kashmir.
The schools across J&K have failed to keep up the pace of health check-ups of the school children while IFA and de-worming tablets have not been distributed among the students as well.
As per the official documents, the department has covered only 84 percent (8,47,509) students for health check-ups while IFA tablets and de-worming medicines were administered to 2,67,716 (26 percent) and 2,05,726 (20 percent) of the enrolled students.
"The coverage of 100 percent students for health checkup, IFA tablets, and de-worming tablets is a must. The administration should cater to all the students enrolled in the schools," the official document reads.
The issue was raised during the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting convened by the Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) MoE to consider the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) 2023-24 of PM POSHAN scheme for J&K.
The MoE suggested that focused group data of adolescent girls and students of aspirational districts should be captured and used for necessary corrective action if required.
"Capacity building of teachers may be done to enable them to capture height and weight of students at least annually. Teachers may also be trained to visually observe the signs of anemia and dental problems," the official document reads.
The department has been asked that the health cards filled by doctors should be maintained properly while the parents of the students may be informed accordingly for referrals, if required.
As per the official document, Secretary DSEL has asked the J&K SED to take corrective measures on the poorly performing indicators as the department has failed to achieve the target of several components of the scheme.
"The radar chart is an effective tool for periodic monitoring of key indicators under the scheme and may be used for reviewing the performance of the key indicators," the official document reads.
The Secretary DSEL has asked the J&K administration to prepare the time series data on key indicators to identify deviations, analyse reasons, and accordingly initiate timely remedial measures.
The MoE has asked the SED to maintain 100 percent up to date data entry every month and asked the officials, present in the meeting, to ensure that officials at various levels are sensitised about significance of correct data entry and quality check of the data entered in MIS, through reviews on a monthly basis.
Notably, Automated Monitoring System (AMS), has been put in place for real-time monitoring of PM POSHAN to keep a record of meals served to students.
However, the Secretary DSEL has expressed concern over low reporting of school data in J&K and advised the administration to ensure daily data reporting by 100 percent schools on AMS noting that it was an important platform for monitoring the scheme.