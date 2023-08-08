Poshan Abhiyaan | MoE concerned over less coverage of students for health check-ups in J&K schools

The schools across J&K have failed to keep up the pace of health check-ups of the school children while IFA and de-worming tablets have not been distributed among the students as well.

As per the official documents, the department has covered only 84 percent (8,47,509) students for health check-ups while IFA tablets and de-worming medicines were administered to 2,67,716 (26 percent) and 2,05,726 (20 percent) of the enrolled students.

"The coverage of 100 percent students for health checkup, IFA tablets, and de-worming tablets is a must. The administration should cater to all the students enrolled in the schools," the official document reads.