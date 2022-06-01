Positive Kashmir condemns killing of school teacher

Srinagar: The Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat strongly condemned the militant attack on migrant teacher Rajni Bala at Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam District.

In a statement, Rawat urged upon the people of Kashmir to equally condemn and protest against such killings and help the peace and old age brotherhood to prevail otherwise such killings shall add to the miseries of people in Kashmir.

“The attacks on innocents reflects the act of barbarism and frustration of terrorists,”he said.

While expressing sympathy with the family members and grief over the incident, Rawat said no words are enough to justify the inhumane act.