Positive Kashmir condemns killing of school teacher

Srinagar: The Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat strongly condemned the militant attack on migrant teacher Rajni Bala at Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam District.
In a statement, Rawat urged upon the people of Kashmir to equally condemn and protest against such killings and help the peace and old age brotherhood to prevail otherwise such killings shall add to the miseries of people in Kashmir.
“The attacks on innocents reflects the act of barbarism and frustration of terrorists,”he said.
While expressing sympathy with the family members and grief over the incident, Rawat said no words are enough to justify the inhumane act.
“I would pray endurance to the bereaved family members in such difficult times and peace to the departed soul . Entire cadre of Positive Kashmir stands in solidarity with the family members of Rajni Bala,”he said.,
Rawat appealed to the Government to take strong action against the culprits who are doing this barbarism on everyday basis . “The people of Jammu and Kashmir specially minorities have already suffered enough till date . Such inhumane and barbaric act by cowardly attackers act is not going to serve any purpose other than taking us back to tormented times,” he said .