Positive Kashmir extends greetings

Dargah Hazratbal on the occasion of Eid-e-Mila-un-Nabi (SAW)
GK NEWS NEWTWORK

Srinagar, Feb 17: The Positive Kashmir mentor  Bharat Rawat  has extended greetings to the people,  of Jammu and Kashmir, on the auspicious occasion of Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW) and Maha Shivratri

In his message,  Bharat Rawat  said, “Shab-i-Meraj is one of the most revered nights, which has a special significance for Muslims across the world. On this auspicious occasion, Positive Kashmir extend warmest greetings to the people. May Almighty  shower His choicest blessing on us on this holy night.”

Mentor Positive Kashmir appealed to people to pray for peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bharat Rawat urged the administration to ensure adequate facilities including hassle-free transport for the devotees at all major places of worship in J&K.

