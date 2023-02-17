Positive Kashmir extends greetings

Srinagar, Feb 17: The Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat has extended greetings to the people, of Jammu and Kashmir, on the auspicious occasion of Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW) and Maha Shivratri
In his message, Bharat Rawat said, “Shab-i-Meraj is one of the most revered nights, which has a special significance for Muslims across the world. On this auspicious occasion, Positive Kashmir extend warmest greetings to the people. May Almighty shower His choicest blessing on us on this holy night.”
Mentor Positive Kashmir appealed to people to pray for peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bharat Rawat urged the administration to ensure adequate facilities including hassle-free transport for the devotees at all major places of worship in J&K.