Positive Kashmir extends helping hand to minorities

According to a press note, Bharat Rawat condemned the brutal attack on Satish Kumar.

Rawat inquired about the well being of the family and their safety and security in Kkulgam and demanded stern action against the culprits involved in this . Mentor Positive Kashmir also assured the family of Satish kumar singh that the NGO is ready to provide them whatever they need in order for them to feel safe and secure and provided them immediate financial relief of Rs two lakh to Raksha Devi , widow of Satish Kumar. Positive Kashmir will also support education of daughters of Satish Kumar.