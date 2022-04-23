Positive Kashmir extends helping hand to minorities

Srinagar, Apr 23: Mentor Positive Kashmir Bharat Rawat on Saturday met with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Padurang K Pole regarding the recent killing of Satish Kumar Singh of Kulgam and inquired about well being of their family and daughters .
According to a press note, Bharat Rawat condemned the brutal attack on Satish Kumar.
Rawat inquired about the well being of the family and their safety and security in Kkulgam and demanded stern action against the culprits involved in this . Mentor Positive Kashmir also assured the family of Satish kumar singh that the NGO is ready to provide them whatever they need in order for them to feel safe and secure and provided them immediate financial relief of Rs two lakh to Raksha Devi , widow of Satish Kumar. Positive Kashmir will also support education of daughters of Satish Kumar.
Rawat also requested divisional commissioner Kashmir to provide security to 900 families belonging to the minority communities .
Rawat also requested government of Jammu and Kashmir government to provide government job to any family member of Satish Kumar.