Kashmir
Positive Kashmir extends Navratri greetings to people
Srinagar, Mar 21: Positive Kashmir mentor Bharat Rawat has extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of the Navratri.
In his felicitation message, Bharat Rawat said, “I extend my warm greetings to people, especially Hindu brethren on the occasion of Navratri, which is one of the most revered Hindu festivals. May this festival bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of J&K people.”
He urged devotees to pray for peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “On the occasion of this auspicious festival, I request the worshipers to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the well-being of its people.