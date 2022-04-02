Positive Kashmir extends Navratri, Navreh, Ramadhan greetings

Srinagar, Apr 2: Mentor Positive Kashmir Bharat Singh Rawat has extended his greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the eve of Navratri, Navreh and Ramadhan.
In his message, Rawat said these occasions strengthen people's faith in the goodness of mankind and inspire everyone to lead a virtuous life. “May these occasions bring peace, prosperity and happiness and foster the spirit of compassion and brotherhood,” he said.
He also urged the divisional administration of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people during the holy month.
Rawat added that the household requirements of people increase exponentially during the holy month . “It is therefore imperative for the administration to ensure a hassle free availability of essential commodities during the holy month to the people. I urge the Lieutenant Governor’s administration to ensure that all facilities to people across,”he added.