Positive Kashmir greets people on Kheer Bhawani Mela
A Hindu devotee pours milk on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani in Tulmullah area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal.Mubashir Khan/ GK
Srinagar: The Positive Kashmir Mentor Bharat Rawat on Wednesday extended his warm greetings to the people especially Kashmiri Pandits on the f Mela Kheer Bhawani.

In his message, Rawat said, “This festival has been significant for the communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir for centuries, and it symbolises the pluralistic ethos of the people of the Valley. Kashmiris irrespective of their religious beliefs have been celebrating this annual Mela with togetherness for centuries.”

The Positive Kashmir appealed to the Pandit community to pray for the sustained peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir during this religious event.

