Positive Kashmir greets people on Kheer Bhawani Mela

Srinagar: The Positive Kashmir Mentor Bharat Rawat on Wednesday extended his warm greetings to the people especially Kashmiri Pandits on the f Mela Kheer Bhawani.

In his message, Rawat said, “This festival has been significant for the communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir for centuries, and it symbolises the pluralistic ethos of the people of the Valley. Kashmiris irrespective of their religious beliefs have been celebrating this annual Mela with togetherness for centuries.”