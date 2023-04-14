Positive Kashmir hosts 'Iftaar'

According to a press note, the NGO is offering food packets to the attendants and kin of the patients at the premier tertiary care Hospital, SMHS, and Government Superspeciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh , LD hospital, children hospital Bemina and other major spots in Srinagar and other districts .

Co - ordinator said that with their expertise team, they are preparing wholesome food packets which include a healthy mix of fibre and protein for the fasting people. “Our volunteers start preparing this from morning only . They go into the wards and gather information on the number of people requiring Iftaar. And accordingly, we serve the food to patients and attendants . We have distributed around 3000 packets from first day of our initiative iftaar drive 2023 Ramadhan and will continue to do our best,” he said.