Positive Kashmir hosts 'Iftaar'

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Positive Kashmir, an NGO, continues hosting “Iftaar” for people.
According to a press note, the NGO is offering food packets to the attendants and kin of the patients at the premier tertiary care Hospital, SMHS, and Government Superspeciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh , LD hospital, children hospital Bemina and other major spots in Srinagar and other districts .
Co - ordinator said that with their expertise team, they are preparing wholesome food packets which include a healthy mix of fibre and protein for the fasting people. “Our volunteers start preparing this from morning only . They go into the wards and gather information on the number of people requiring Iftaar. And accordingly, we serve the food to patients and attendants . We have distributed around 3000 packets from first day of our initiative iftaar drive 2023 Ramadhan and will continue to do our best,” he said.
Mentor positive Kashmir , Bharat Rawat said the volunteers of the Positive Kashmir have open up an “Iftaar “stall near the Children’s Hospital, Bemina , LD hospital , SMHS . “Our volunteers have distributed around 3000 free food packets from first day of our iftaar drive 2023 . We received a very good response and are planning to include free meals for Sehri as well,” he said.