Positive Kashmir launches ‘Meal of Happiness’ initiative to help needy

Srinagar, Apr 21: To provide a helping hand to the needy this Eid, Positive Kashmir on Thursday started the distribution of food kits among the needy in view of the upcoming Eid.
The packets, named as “Eid Food Kits” contain special products to be used at festivals like bakeries and other things, besides essential commodities.
“We pack the same quality of food grains for our needy people in packets that we eat ourselves at home,” said a volunteer of Positive Kashmir.
The packets are being distributed among needy families already identified by the volunteers in many districts of Kashmir.
“Our effort is no family or an individual sleeps hungry. We are helping people on two lines – food and other essential items for Eid ,” said mentor Positive Kashmir Bharat Rawat .
The ‘ Meals of Happiness’ is an initiative to ensure that no family or individual sleeps with an empty stomach this Eid . “We will be providing special food kits to the underprivileged, poor and hungry.”
Rawat further said, that for the people who have always wanted to ease the sufferings of the less fortunate “here is the opportunity to help out. Positive Kashmir is working on it day and night and delivers hygienically packed meals and special Eid food kits under the meal of happiness initiative .”
The distribution drive of the Meal of Happiness initiative will be going on in parts of Srinagar and other adjoining districts of Kashmir valley in the first phase.
Bharat Rawat also greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for peace and prosperity in the region.
In a statement, Rawat said that people should observe the festival of Eid while remembering the needy and destitute in their respective areas.
He said Eid as a special and auspicious occasion imparts a lesson of reward after the completion of the holy month of Ramadhan. Rawat prayed for the well-being of mankind and hoped that the festival will bring peace, harmony and joy to the people in the world in general and Kashmir in particular.
“The festival of Eid is itself a day of reward for the people who observe fast in the holy month to seek mercy and forgiveness from Allah Almighty and the occasion provides an opportunity for the people to unite and strengthen the bonds of humanity. I pray that this festival ushers in an era of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir and brings the much needed solace to the conflict ridden inhabitants,” he added.