Possible earthquake may hit Jammu – Pathankot faultline: Earth Scientist Supriyo Mitra

“The small magnitude earthquake makes it clear where the fault is. As per the work (study) we have done from Jammu to Pathankot range front there is a faultline and possibility of an earthquake,” he said.

He informed that they were concerned about the populated areas and in this regard, “we discussed the safety measures during the one day discussion in Jammu with the government officials.”

“Jammu – Pathankot is situated on the sediments which creates waves after they get amplified and stress the buildings. Therefore, it is important for the people to follow the proper building codes to make safer structures/buildings as our main concern is to protect life and property. However, there is no need to create panic among the people,” he said.

Quoting the discussion with regard to the hazard of earthquakes, he further said “The authorities took the information very positively and they understood where the possible threat is. We had a very good discussion with them. After the discussion, the authorities will be in a position to actually help the people.”

Another expert, Prof James Jackson from the Department of Earth Sciences Bullard Laboratories University of Cambridge, United Kingdom highlighted the preventive measures to protect life and property while citing examples of Nepal, Iran, China, etc.