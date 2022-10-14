Possible earthquake may hit Jammu – Pathankot faultline: Earth Scientist Supriyo Mitra

Jammu, Oct 14: Earth scientists have cautioned against the possibility of an earthquake on a 100 kms stretch from Jammu - Pathankot and underneath to Kishtwar.
They said the impact of the possible earthquake cannot be changed although the scientists were not sure when it would happen.
Asking the people not to panic but to construct resilience structures as per the prescribed codes, the experts shared their scientific work with the government officials about the measures that can be taken to prevent the losses.
The experts said, “We cannot tell when such an earthquake will happen, but we can start to prepare for it. The vulnerability of cities, people and property to such earthquakes can be reduced and requires the collaboration and participation of scientists, administrators, policy makers and the public.”
Supriyo Mitra, a professor Department of Earth Sciences and Center for Climate and Environmental Studies Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata – who did work on J&K and Himachal Pradesh - has cautioned against the possibility of earthquake in fault line i.e., Jammu - Pathankot that may hit the residential areas as well on the similar magnitude that once hit Kashmir (PoK) in 2005 and Gorkha (Nepal) in 2015.
“If earthquake hits, the fault line will be between Jammu and Pathankot. If this earthquake breaks faultline, it will be on a similar size that hit Kangra (1905) and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Muzafarabar in 2005). We do not know exactly the magnitude of the earthquake. However, the earthquake faultline might be 100 kms long and 40/50 meters wide,” Supriyo Mitra told Greater Kashmir who attended the discussion on possibility of earthquakes and suggested certain measures to escape from the damages which may be caused due to the possible destruction.
He held discussion on increasing resilience to earthquakes in North India was organised by the Department of Disaster Management Department in collaboration with ISSER Kolkata Prof Supriyo Mitra and SMVDU, Dr Sunil Kumar Wanchoo had organised the discussion and it was funded by Royal Society International Collaboration Award between Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kalkota and University of Cambridge, UK.
Prof Mitra said “This fault will be from Jammu to Pathankot and then it goes back underneath Kishtwar (the Himalayan region). It is not a point, but a big fault line underneath this region.”
“The small magnitude earthquake makes it clear where the fault is. As per the work (study) we have done from Jammu to Pathankot range front there is a faultline and possibility of an earthquake,” he said.
He informed that they were concerned about the populated areas and in this regard, “we discussed the safety measures during the one day discussion in Jammu with the government officials.”
“Jammu – Pathankot is situated on the sediments which creates waves after they get amplified and stress the buildings. Therefore, it is important for the people to follow the proper building codes to make safer structures/buildings as our main concern is to protect life and property. However, there is no need to create panic among the people,” he said.
Quoting the discussion with regard to the hazard of earthquakes, he further said “The authorities took the information very positively and they understood where the possible threat is. We had a very good discussion with them. After the discussion, the authorities will be in a position to actually help the people.”
Another expert, Prof James Jackson from the Department of Earth Sciences Bullard Laboratories University of Cambridge, United Kingdom highlighted the preventive measures to protect life and property while citing examples of Nepal, Iran, China, etc.