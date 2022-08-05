Post Article 370 abrogation | Law and order situation improves; 500 terrorists killed since 2019: ADGP

At the same time, an intensified crackdown on terror related network continued across Jammu and Kashmir. Anti-terror agencies National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids at scores of places.

Giving a break up, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that as many as 284 people, including 174 security forces personnel and 110 civilians, were killed in the terrorists’ related incidents in Kashmir since August 5, 2019.