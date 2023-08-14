Post August-2019, traditional parties left people at mercy of circumstances: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 14: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said on Monday that the conventional J&K politicians left the people at the mercy of circumstances after the August 5, 2019 occurrences.

He claimed that it was only the Apni Party that took the initiative to engage with the central government to get relief for our people and protect their rights.

Bukhari was addressing an event at the party headquarters in Srinagar today, a party statement said. This event was organised to welcome Late Qazi Mohammad Afzal’s son, Qazi Umar Farooq, and his associates into the Apni Party fold. Notably, Late Qazi represented the Ganderbal constituency in the legislative assembly from 2002 to 2008, defeating the National Conference’s then chief ministerial candidate, Omar Abdullah.

Extending greetings to the new entrants into the Apni Party fold, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his optimism about Qazi Farooq's potential to become a prominent figure in Ganderbal, following in the footsteps of his father, and gathering substantial public support in the days to come.