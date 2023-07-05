Post Covid, mental ailments, drug addiction cases rise in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 05: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said post Covid pandemic in the UT, the mental ailment and drug addiction related cases have shown a spurt. He, however, extended all-out support to the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department and Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) for addressing both the issues effectively.

Addressing the Health Conclave at SKICC on the banks of Srinagar, the LG, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that in the past three to four years, health care has changed a lot right from primary to district level. “Patient care has improved and massive health care related infrastructure has been set up across the UT,” he said. “New technological tools have been introduced that saves time and helps the doctors ensure best possible treatment to the patients.”

The LG said that as per the study done by the IMHANS, post Covid-19 pandemic, mental ailments that include common mental disorders, severe mental disorders and drug addiction among youth has shown a surge. “The UT administration extends its full support to the H&ME, IMHANS and doctors to pull out the youth from anxiety and the vicious cycle of drug abuse,” he said.

He urged the H&ME department to launch massive awareness campaigns at Pachayat levels about ways and means of preventing anxiety and fighting drug addiction. He said the introduction of Tele -Mental Assistance and Networking Across States (MANAS) in J&K’s Health Sector is going to help in a big way to fight various mental disorders.

“Today, IMHANS has signed a MoU with Tata Institute. We have got Tele MANAS and this will definitely help in a big way to counsel youth suffering from mental disorders including depression and anxiety,” the LG said.

Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) initiative has been launched by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare during October 2022. It aims to provide free tele-mental health services all over the country round the clock, particularly catering to people in remote or under-served areas. There is a toll-free number available for round the clock counselling.