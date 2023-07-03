Post G-20 summit, foreign tourist arrivals increase in J&K: LG Sinha

He said that Prime Minister Narendera Modi had announced PM Awas Yojna and J&K couldn’t lag behind. “After discussing the issue at the Administrative Council and with the Revenue and Rural Development department, it was decided that 5 malras land will be given to the landless families of J&K. So far 2711 landless families have been given land and more will be covered shortly. Similarly, as far as the homeless families are concerned, a total of 1,99,550 families have been identified and till June 21, 1,44000 families have been given sanction while remaining will be covered as well,” he said.

To a query whether West Pak Refugees were covered under the scheme, the LG gave a guarded reply stating that there is no caste and religion being followed in the scheme? “A proper eligibility criteria is being followed. Whosoever is eligible is being covered,” he said. “Providing land to landless and homes to the homeless is a revolutionary step. Once a poor person gets home, he will think of earning a living and sending his children to schools,” the LG said. He said land and homes are being given to the eligible people in their respective Panchayats only. “It is not like someone who is eligible in Anantnag district will be given a home in Samba,” the LG said.

About the Amarnath Yatra, he said that the pilgrimage is going on smoothly on both tracks amid proper security arrangements.

“There are 4000 sanitary workers who are deployed for cleanliness of trash,” he said, adding that the one area of concern is traffic management of tourists and local citizens which is being streamlined in next two days. “It is being ensured that locals face least inconvenience,” the LG said. Asked during the VIP movement, people face inconvenience, the LG said that people are feeling the normalcy and in the coming months, more people will feel it. “As I stated, traffic management will be streamlined in the next two days. A pilgrim coming to Kashmir for the first time is not aware of the timing etc and gets stuck in traffic and is stopped by the security forces on ground. So a traffic regulation plan is being worked on that will be implemented in the next two days ,” he said. The LG while replying to a query that there was no restrictions on media for covering Amarnath Yatra.