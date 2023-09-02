Poster competition held at CUK

Ganderbal, Sep 1: Under the aegis of “Celebration of World Entrepreneurship Day” the Department of Botany, School of Life Sciences, Central University of Kashmir organised a poster competition on various themes of entrepreneurship including “Entrepreneurship as an Alternate career choice, Entrepreneurship for self-Reliant India, Entrepreneurship for everyone, Start-up Ecosystem” at School Level on Thursday.
Within the school a number of students participated in the competition and the Department of Botany secured all the three positions. Sehar Latief, Ulfat Shafi and Ibtisam Parveen from the department of Botany secured first, second and third rank respectively. The programme was organised and reported by Dr. Sofi Javed Hussain.