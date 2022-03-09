Postings in SCERT, DIETs | Won’t allow anyone to derail process: B K Singh

Srinagar, Mar 9: The government Wednesday said that it would not allow anyone to derail the process of postings in the State Council of Educational Research and Trainings (SCERT) and District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIETs) in J&K.
The statement comes at a time when the process for postings in SCERT and DIETs is underway in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
“The process of postings of the teaching staff in SCERT and DIETs is underway but we will not allow anyone to derail the process,” Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh told Greater Kashmir. The statement comes at a time when reports are pouring in that some influential teachers, masters, and lecturers, who are already posted in DIETs and SCERT for the past more than five to eight years, are camping in Jammu to try to get an extension of their postings in SCERT and DIETs.
“These teachers continuously visit the Administrative Department and use their influence to delay the new posting in SCERT and DIETs. They are using every influence to delay the new system of posting in these institutes,” an official said.
The SED in early January invited online applications from the in-service officials and employees besides the teaching staff of the department to fill the vacancies in the SCERT and DIETs.
The department advertised more than 160 posts of different categories to be filled at SCERT by shifting in-service employees of the department for a fixed tenure.
The vacancies are supposed to be filled at divisional and central offices of the SCERT besides the vacant positions at the allied DIETs on standard terms and conditions of deputation contained in Schedule XVIII of J&K Civil Service Regulations-1956.
In the order, the department said that the selection would be made based on an individual's performance in the interaction (if eligible).
“We already held an interaction with the teaching staff division who applied for their posting in SCERT and DIETs in Jammu division and posting will be done in a week. I will visit Kashmir to hold interaction with the teachers for their posting in SCERT Kashmir division,” Singh said.
The Principal Secretary said bringing transparency and reformation of teacher training institutes was a priority for the government.
“The learning gaps found among school children are a cause of worry for us. So the teacher has to come to the level of a student and fill the gaps which will ultimately improve the academic standard in schools,” he said. “The department will not budge and ensure that the process of postings in SCERT and DIETS is not derailed.”