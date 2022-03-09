Postings in SCERT, DIETs | Won’t allow anyone to derail process: B K Singh

The statement comes at a time when the process for postings in SCERT and DIETs is underway in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

“The process of postings of the teaching staff in SCERT and DIETs is underway but we will not allow anyone to derail the process,” Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh told Greater Kashmir. The statement comes at a time when reports are pouring in that some influential teachers, masters, and lecturers, who are already posted in DIETs and SCERT for the past more than five to eight years, are camping in Jammu to try to get an extension of their postings in SCERT and DIETs.