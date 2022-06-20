Pothwari residents demand drinking water

Kupwara: The residents of Pothwari in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have demanded drinking water facility in their area.
They expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to provide them potable drinking water thus adding to their woes.
They said that although half of the Handwara sub district was getting water from Nallah Mawer located in their area but they were unable to figure out why authorities were hand folded with regard to provide them water.
The residents said that they were forced to take unhygienic water from a local canal which always posed a threat of water borne diseases.
They said that earlier the concerned department had promised them of coming up with a special service line for their village but that proved a hoax.