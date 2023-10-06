Power crisis continues to plague Kashmir amid promises of relief

Srinagar, Oct 6: The power crisis in Kashmir shows no sign of abating, with residents and businesses enduring prolonged outages and load shedding lasting up to 7-9 hours a day.
Despite claims by the authorities of procuring additional power, the ground situation remains dire, causing growing frustration among the population.
Metered and non-metered areas alike have fallen victim to severe power cuts, with many areas experiencing 3 to 4 hours of continuous outages.
The situation has become a matter of great concern for both residents and businesses, as the power supply continues to fluctuate, leaving them in the dark for extended periods.
A senior official from the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Kashmir faces a staggering deficit of over 500 megawatts (MW) in its power supply.
"If we receive a constant 1200 MW supply, we can manage power distribution more effectively by implementing planned load shedding,” he said.
This revelation comes despite assurances from the higher authorities that the power supply would improve.
Chief Engineer of KPDCL, Javid Yusuf Dar said that the power situation would improve soon.
“In the next few days, we will come up with the curtailment schedule also,” he said.
However, residents remain skeptical about the prospect of immediate relief given winter when Kashmir has historically witnessed power outages due to an increase in demand for electricity.
KPDCL officials have attributed the persistent power crisis to the vast gap between the revenue generated by the Power Department and the funds required for power purchases.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, in a recent statement, disclosed that the J&K government had borrowed a substantial sum of Rs 31,000 crore to settle outstanding power bills with external power generators.
The chief secretary emphasised that achieving 24x7 electricity could only be possible if all consumers paid their bills without subsidies, saying, “We are not so poor that electricity bills cannot be afforded. The government will ensure round-the-clock electricity only when the bills are paid by one and all."
Meanwhile, discontent among consumers continues to grow.
Imtiyaz Ahmad a Soura resident expressed frustration, saying, "The administration promised round-the-clock supply after installing smart meters during the summer, but now we have smart meters and no power."
This sentiment echoes the widespread dissatisfaction with the current state of power supply in Kashmir.
As the power crisis persists, the residents of Kashmir are left to grapple with the challenges of daily life without consistent access to electricity, raising concerns about the impact on businesses, education, and the overall well-being of the population.