Power crisis continues to plague Kashmir amid promises of relief

Despite claims by the authorities of procuring additional power, the ground situation remains dire, causing growing frustration among the population.

Metered and non-metered areas alike have fallen victim to severe power cuts, with many areas experiencing 3 to 4 hours of continuous outages.

The situation has become a matter of great concern for both residents and businesses, as the power supply continues to fluctuate, leaving them in the dark for extended periods.

A senior official from the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Kashmir faces a staggering deficit of over 500 megawatts (MW) in its power supply.