Power Dept warns consumers against fraudulent billing messages

Srinagar June 21: The J&K Power Development Department on Tuesday warned against fraudulent messages asking consumers to clear "pending bills".
In the fake messages, sent on whatsApp in the name of the power department, the sender tells consumers that their connection will be disconnected "because your previous month bill was not updated".
The consumers are asked to contact the " electricity officer " over the matter. However calling out the fraudulent nature of the messages, the JKPDD asked consumers to be aware of the texts that scammers are floating to the masses.
"Unless a communication contains your Consumer Name and ID, please do not respond, " the JKPDD said in a statement.