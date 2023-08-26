Power engineers to go on protest over pending service demands

As per the statement by JKEEGA, the Guidance Council deliberated the inordinate delay in the filling up the vacant positions which has severely dented the morale of the engineering fraternity.

“Er. Pirzada Hidayatullah on the occasion briefed that in JKPTCL all three top levels viz-a-viz Managing Director, Chief Engineer KPTCL, Superintending Engineer KPTCL shall be vacant. Further it was briefed that JKEEGA has been continuously following the resolution of HR issues and time and again we were assured of the resolution of all issues but to no avail. Besides in order to reach to LG of UT of J&K an appeal signed by more than 300 engineers working as incharge engineers in various capacities was sent to LG to aware the highest chair of issues faced by engineers.”