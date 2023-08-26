Power engineers to go on protest over pending service demands

Srinagar, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association [JKEEGA] today held a meeting of its apex body, Guidance Council, under the chairmanship of Sachin Tickoo President JKEEGA and Peerzada Hidayatullah, General Secretary JKEEGA at Jammu and Srinagar respectively which among others was attended by all Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers who are members of the Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association.
As per the statement by JKEEGA, the Guidance Council deliberated the inordinate delay in the filling up the vacant positions which has severely dented the morale of the engineering fraternity.
“Er. Pirzada Hidayatullah on the occasion briefed that in JKPTCL all three top levels viz-a-viz Managing Director, Chief Engineer KPTCL, Superintending Engineer KPTCL shall be vacant. Further it was briefed that JKEEGA has been continuously following the resolution of HR issues and time and again we were assured of the resolution of all issues but to no avail. Besides in order to reach to LG of UT of J&K an appeal signed by more than 300 engineers working as incharge engineers in various capacities was sent to LG to aware the highest chair of issues faced by engineers.”
Pertinently the significant issues of regularisation, timely promotions against vacant posts, and recruitment at the Junior Engineer level have been lingering for quite a long time now.
The statement read that “the entire Engineers presently working in different Power Corporations have not been granted a single regular promotion. The Chief Engineers are working in the substantive grades of Assistant Engineers and Superintending Engineers and those below are working in the substantive grades of Junior Engineers. The in-charge placements have also been put to a complete halt thereby leading to a huge chunk of vacancies at each and every level.”
Accordingly, the Guidance Council of JKEEGA of both Jammu & Kashmir regions in an emergency meeting held today resolved that all the graduate engineers of J&K Power Development Department shall submit one-day protest leave to the Government for 9th Sept and shall assemble at PDD complex Jammu and Bemina, Srinagar to register one-day peaceful protest against non-seriousness of the Government towards their legitimate demands.