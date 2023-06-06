Power Grid celebrates World Environment Day

Various functions on awareness about the lifestyle for environment concept were held across all of its establishments in the northern region II. On this occasion a pledge to protect the environment was administered to all the employees of the corporation.

In one such event at the regional headquarters, Rajesh Kumar (Executive director) along with senior officers planted trees in the office premises to reiterate their commitment for a greener and healthier environment. Kumar in his address emphasised that the implementation of the seven themes of LiFE in our daily routine will be helpful for us to live a better life.