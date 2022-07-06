Power project graft case | CBI conducts searches in case flagged by ex-Governor

New Delhi: The CBI is conducting searches at 16 locations across India over the alleged graft flagged by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in awarding the contract for Rs 2,200 crore civil work for the Kiru Hydro Power Project in Kishtwar in 2019.

Officials on Wednesday said the search operations are spread across two places in Srinagar, five in Jammu, five in Delhi, three in Mumbai, and one in Patna at the premises of middlemen and associates involved in the project.