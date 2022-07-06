Power project graft case | CBI conducts searches in case flagged by ex-Governor

New Delhi: The CBI is conducting searches at 16 locations across India over the alleged graft flagged by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in awarding the contract for Rs 2,200 crore civil work for the Kiru Hydro Power Project in Kishtwar in 2019.
Officials on Wednesday said the search operations are spread across two places in Srinagar, five in Jammu, five in Delhi, three in Mumbai, and one in Patna at the premises of middlemen and associates involved in the project.
In its three-month probe, the CBI has detected some financial transactions between the accused public servants, including the then Chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd Navin Kumar Chaudhary, and middlemen, leading to a fresh round of searches, officials said.
"During the investigation, evidence was found revealing the alleged role of middlemen, including the then chairman, and financial transactions between these middlemen and public servants, and accordingly, searches are being conducted at 16 locations," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.
The agency is conducting searches at the premises of Rupen Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Patel Engineering Ltd in Mumbai, Vijay Gupta, and Amrendra Kumar Singh among others, officials added.