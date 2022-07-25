Power projects of over 6300 MW capacity in pipeline to make J&K energy surplus

To improve the current power capacity substantially, J&K has initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme. In 70 years, J&K was able to harness only 3500 MW, and now generation capacity is set to be doubled in four years and tripled in seven years. Since August 2019, 2451 MVA has been added to the total capacity as compared to the 8394 MVA capacity achieved in seven decades. J&K Government launched various initiatives to strengthen and improve power infrastructure in the UT which had remained dilapidated for the last several decades.

The decade-long overdue up-gradation of power infrastructure which was ignored by successive regimes is being done in a sustained manner. According to a senior official, the present administration is eliminating the legacy of delays and all the languishing projects hanging for long are being completed in a record time.