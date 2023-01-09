Power scenario reviewed in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 9: Power scenario was reviewed in Kupwara district today.
According to an official press release, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray convened a meeting of all concerned officers in this connection.
On the occasion, the DDC stressed upon the officers to ensure close coordination among themselves for better results on ground.
He directed them to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers as per the curtailment schedule so that the people do not face any inconvenience. He also directed them to ensure completion of all ongoing augmentation works within the stipulated time frame so that more improvement is seen on the ground.
Meanwhile, it was informed in the meeting that the district has a total of 87800 registered consumers with 90.15 MW load and the current available power supply in the district is 120 MW. Besides, it was informed that the peak requirement in the district goes beyond the available power supply which is being followed by a curtailment schedule. Accordingly, 16 hour power supply is being given to the consumers in metered areas and 12 hour supply is provided to non-metered areas of the district.
Reviewing various developments in the power sector during the current financial year, the DDC was informed that the Arampora Grid Station was augmented from 90 MVA to 120 MVA in October 2022. Besides, Augmentation of Grid Station Vilgam from 50 MVA to 100 MVA shall be completed by next month.
He was also informed that the metering of households is in progress in the areas where meters are not installed and the task is being carried out in a phased manner.
Regarding power theft, the DDC was informed that inspection teams are continuously working to curb the power theft in Divisions and Sub divisions.
SE KPDCL Kupwara, Mumtaz Ahmad; Executive Engineers of KPDCL Kupwara/Handwara, XEN Projects Wing Kupwara, XEN STD Sopore, XEN Grid Station Kupwara, AEEs of sub divisions and other concerned attended the meeting.