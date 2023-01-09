Power scenario reviewed in Kupwara

He directed them to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers as per the curtailment schedule so that the people do not face any inconvenience. He also directed them to ensure completion of all ongoing augmentation works within the stipulated time frame so that more improvement is seen on the ground.

Meanwhile, it was informed in the meeting that the district has a total of 87800 registered consumers with 90.15 MW load and the current available power supply in the district is 120 MW. Besides, it was informed that the peak requirement in the district goes beyond the available power supply which is being followed by a curtailment schedule. Accordingly, 16 hour power supply is being given to the consumers in metered areas and 12 hour supply is provided to non-metered areas of the district.