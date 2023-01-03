Power shutdown

Similarly, the power supply to Ramsoo, Neel, Ukhral, Khari and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 04 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Vijaypur Town, Kolpur, Bandral, BB Town, Sarore, Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry, Patli and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 04 from 9 am to 3 pm.