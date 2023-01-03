Power shutdown

Jammu, Jan 3: Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to GhoManhasa, Marh, Gajansoo Kherian, Haipur Jagir, Saroda, Puran de Kothi, Trilokpur, Pounichak, Jourian, Troti, Muthi, Mara, Bakora, Rakh Muthi, PHE, BSF, Border Migrant, Sohal and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 4 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Ramsoo, Neel, Ukhral, Khari and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 04 from 11 am to 5 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Vijaypur Town, Kolpur, Bandral, BB Town, Sarore, Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry, Patli and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 04 from 9 am to 3 pm.