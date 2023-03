Srinagar, Mar 13: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, in order to facilitate Commissioning of Loop in Loop out arrangements at Receiving Stations Dooru and Nai Basti the power supply to 33 Kv Receiving Stations, Dooru, Verinag, Hiller-Dooru, Nowgam and Chowgund shall remain affected on March 14 from 10 am to 4 pm.