Power shutdown

Likewise, in order to carry out Evacuation of Power from Delina GSS the power supply to receiving stations Delina, Jetty and Spore 2nd shall remain affected on June 08, 12 and 14 from 9 am to 3 pm. Similarly, in order to carry out Twining/ Stabilization and branch cutting of Tress the power supply to receiving stations Nowpora, Achabal, Seelo and Bomai shall remain affected on June 07 and 10 from 9 am to 3 pm and receiving stations Pattan, Palhallan and Hamray shall remain affected on June 08 from 10 am to 3 pm.