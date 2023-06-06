Power shutdown

Srinagar, june 6: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, the power supply to Receiving Stations Narbal and Sanoor shall remain affected due to carry out Augmentation works of 33 Kv line on June 10 from 10 am to 5 pm. Similarly, in order to carry out erection of ST poles the power supply to receiving stations Sangam-I, Sangam-II, Tral-I, Tral-II, Awantipora, Airport and Narwar shall remain affected on June 12 and 13 from 10 am to 4 pm.
Likewise, in order to carry out Evacuation of Power from Delina GSS the power supply to receiving stations Delina, Jetty and Spore 2nd shall remain affected on June 08, 12 and 14 from 9 am to 3 pm. Similarly, in order to carry out Twining/ Stabilization and branch cutting of Tress the power supply to receiving stations Nowpora, Achabal, Seelo and Bomai shall remain affected on June 07 and 10 from 9 am to 3 pm and receiving stations Pattan, Palhallan and Hamray shall remain affected on June 08 from 10 am to 3 pm.