Power shutdown announced for Kashmir parts

Srinagar, Apr 29: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that the power supply to Receiving Stations GIS Batmaloo, Exhibition and Court Complex shall remain affected on April 30 from 10.00 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, in order to facilitate augmentation works of 33/11 Kv lines the power supply to receiving stations Momen, Reshipora and Landoora shall remain affected on April 30 and 3 May from 10.30 am to 4 pm, reported news agency GNS.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations of Chandoosa and Malpora shall remain affected on May 01 and 04 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Noorkha, Bandi, Mohra and Salamabad shall remain affected on May 02 and 04 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving station Singhpora shall remain affected on May 01 and 03 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Zachaldra, Audoora, Pohrupeth and Chanjmulla shall remain affected May 01 and 04 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to the receiving stations Arampora, Panzinara, Sheer Colony, Watlab, Tujjar, Duroo and PHE Watlab shall remain affected on May 01, 03 and 09 from 9 am to 3 pm.