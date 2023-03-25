Power shutdown announced in Kashmir areas

Srinagar, Mar 25: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that the power supply to Grid Station Lisser shall remain affected on March 26 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving station Panzgam shall remain affected on March 27 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations Ahmadnagar, Umerhair and Gulabagh shall remain affected on March 26 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations TRC, Nedous and Rajbagh shall remain affected on March 26 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations Barbarshah and Basant Bagh shall remain affected on April 02 from 10 am to 2 pm.