Power shutdown in Peerbagh from 9 am to 3 pm today

Srinagar, Mar 31: Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Friday issued a power shutdown notice for 33 kV Rawalpora Air Force line for Saturday.
KPDCL tweeted from its official handle that Superintending Engineer O&M KPDCL Circle 2nd, Srinagar under letter No SE-II/O&M/KPDCL/32/3150-51 dated March 31, 2023 has ordered shutdown of the 33 kV Rawalpora Air Force line to facilitate the realignment of this line.
According to the order, Peer Bagh, STC BSF and Air Force receiving stations would remain off on Saturday, April 1 from 9 am to 3 pm.