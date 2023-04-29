Power shutdown to be witnessed in parts of Kashmir from today

Similarly in order to facilitate augmentation works of 33/11 Kv lines the power supply to receiving stations Momen, Reshipora, and Landoora shall remain affected on April 30 and 3 May from 10.30 am to 4 pm. Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations of Chandoosa and Malpora shall remain affected on May 1 and 4 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Noorkha, Bandi, Mohra, and Salamabad shall remain affected on May 2 and 4 from 10 am to 4 pm.