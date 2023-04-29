Power shutdown to be witnessed in parts of Kashmir from today

Srinagar, Apr 29: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that the power supply to Receiving Stations GIS Batmaloo, Exhibition, and Court Complex shall remain affected on April 30 from 10 am to 12 noon.
Similarly in order to facilitate augmentation works of 33/11 Kv lines the power supply to receiving stations Momen, Reshipora, and Landoora shall remain affected on April 30 and 3 May from 10.30 am to 4 pm. Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations of Chandoosa and Malpora shall remain affected on May 1 and 4 from 10 am to 3 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Noorkha, Bandi, Mohra, and Salamabad shall remain affected on May 2 and 4 from 10 am to 4 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to receiving station Singhpora shall remain affected on May 1 and 3 from 10 am to 4 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Zachaldra, Audoora, Phrupeth and Chanjmulla shall remain affected on May 1 and 4 from 9 am to 3 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to the receiving stations Arampora, Panzinara, Sheer Colony, Watlab, Tujjar, Duroo and PHE Watlab shall remain affected on May 1, 3 and 9 from 9 am to 3 pm.