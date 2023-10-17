Power supply scenario reviewed in Ganderbal

At the outset, the DC sought details from the officials regarding the power supply scenario in the district. Executive Engineer PDD presented a detailed action plan regarding the arrangements being put in place to ensure power supply to the consumers as per the curtailment schedule during the winter season.

While giving details, the Executive Engineer said that unscheduled power cuts are caused due to overloading of several receiving stations especially during peak hours saying that field and technical staff is making all efforts to distribute the load equally to avoid overloading to ensure power supply is provided to the consumers as per the curtailment schedule.

The DC Directed the PDD to submit the power curtailment schedule Panchayat wise which should be given wide publicity so that people are aware about the curtailment schedule.