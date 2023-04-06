Power supply to remain affected between April 8 to 13 in different Kashmir areas

Srinagar, April 6: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, the power supply to Receiving Stations Arampora, Panzinara and Sheer Colonay shall remain affected on April 08, 11 and 13 from 10.00 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Peerbagh, STC, BSF and Airforce shall remain affected on April 08 from 11 am to 5 pm.