Power supply to remain affected in various Kashmir areas from May 4 to 15

Srinagar, May 2: Power Controller Kashmir on Tuesday said that the power supply will remain affected in various areas of Kashmir in a staggered manner between May 4 and 15.

It informed that, the power supply to Receiving Station Gopalpora shall remain affected due to facilitate pending stringing of 33 Kv Kanganhal Line on May 04 and 06 from 10.00 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, in order to facilitate augmentation of 33 Kv Lisser- Hiller line the power supply to receiving stations Shankarpora, Hiller and Arkashipora shall remain affected on May 04 and 07 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations Delina, Sopore-2 and Jetty shall remain affected on May 06, 09 and 15 from 10 am to 4 pm due to carry out the stabilization work.