Power transformer on parked trolley hit by landslide

Ramban, July 29: A heavy power transformer loaded on a parked trolley came under huge boulders and landslide at Jawswal Bridge at Karool, on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
This resulted in the transformer rolling downed into river Chenab and submerging.
A parked trolley near Jawswal Bridge Karool, on Jammu Srinagar National Highway, loaded with 70-ton, 132/25KV, 30/50 MVA traction transformer costing Rs three crores for Railway integrated substation Sangaldan of M/S Konkan Railways corporation limited came under landslide and rolled downed into river Chenab.
The video of this mishap also went viral on social media.
The trailer was parked on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH44) for the past few days and was meant for Konkan Railways to be used at under construction Integrated Sub Station at Sangaldan in Gool.
Since all the four bailey bridges on the old alignment of the National Highway were old and could not bear the load of 70 tons so the GREF on the directions of DC, Ramban, Mussarat Islam had recently relaunched and upgraded three bailey bridges to raise their load carrying capacity to 70ton during the last 27days, the fourth one was relaunched in June. The trolley was about to move to Sangaldan within the next few days and was parked alongside the highway near Jaswal Bridge Karool on the highway.
Project manager Hitech Erectors Pvt Limited, Priyesh Chandra, also lodged an FIR at Police Station Chanderkote in which he stated that 132/25KV, 30/50 MVA traction transformer amounting Rs three crores required for railway integrated substation Sangaldan of M/S Konkan Railways corporation limited had reached about 300 meters ahead of Karol bridge, Ramban on Jammu Srinagar Highway a few days back from the manufacturing works.