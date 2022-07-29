Power transformer on parked trolley hit by landslide

Since all the four bailey bridges on the old alignment of the National Highway were old and could not bear the load of 70 tons so the GREF on the directions of DC, Ramban, Mussarat Islam had recently relaunched and upgraded three bailey bridges to raise their load carrying capacity to 70ton during the last 27days, the fourth one was relaunched in June. The trolley was about to move to Sangaldan within the next few days and was parked alongside the highway near Jaswal Bridge Karool on the highway.

Project manager Hitech Erectors Pvt Limited, Priyesh Chandra, also lodged an FIR at Police Station Chanderkote in which he stated that 132/25KV, 30/50 MVA traction transformer amounting Rs three crores required for railway integrated substation Sangaldan of M/S Konkan Railways corporation limited had reached about 300 meters ahead of Karol bridge, Ramban on Jammu Srinagar Highway a few days back from the manufacturing works.