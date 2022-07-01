POWERGRID provides ultrasound, x-ray machines to hospital
Srinagar, July 1: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India, has provided one colour Doppler ultrasound machine and 300 Ma X-ray machine with high frequency generator to Chief Medical Officer, Budgam,Kashmir for strengthening the medical infrastructure of the sub district hospital, Chattergam.
According to a press note, i Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, POWERGRID, Northern Region-II handed over the two hi-end latest technology machines to Dr Tehmeena Kousar, Deputy CMO, Health Department of Budgam district on Friday in the presence of Shafat Ahmed Wani, Senior .General Manager(RE/ST/SLTS), POWERGRID, Arshad Hussain Khan, General Manager(Wagoora),Dr. Sami Ahmed, BMO, Chattergamand other senior officials of POWERGRID and Health department,Budgam,Kahmir.