PPM-DS for SSP Aftab Mir, PMMS for 19 others

He is the only from J&K Police to get the prestigious PPM-DS award.

SSP Mir, a 2002 batch JKPS officer, is presently serving as SSP Special Branch Kashmir, CID Headquarters Kashmir.

Earlier, he has served as SSP Crime, SSP Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), SSP CID Special Branch Kashmir.

He is also a recipient of the UN Medal for Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo, President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2012.