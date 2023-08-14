PPM-DS for SSP Aftab Mir, PMMS for 19 others

Srinagar, Aug 14: For his distinguished services, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Aftab Mir has been conferred with President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM-DS) while 19 others have been awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).
He is the only from J&K Police to get the prestigious PPM-DS award.
SSP Mir, a 2002 batch JKPS officer, is presently serving as SSP Special Branch Kashmir, CID Headquarters Kashmir.
Earlier, he has served as SSP Crime, SSP Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), SSP CID Special Branch Kashmir.
He is also a recipient of the UN Medal for Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo, President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2012.
As SSP Crime, he investigated the famous BOPEE case in 2013, which culminated in conviction of 43 accused persons, the only case in J&K’s criminal law justice system history, which was brought to logical conclusion in a time-bound manner.
He has the distinction of being the only police officers to be decorated with highest police awards by the only two women Presidents of India.
An author, motivational speaker, and a poet, Mir has been known for his people-friendly policing all throughout his career.
In the Meritorious Service category, 19 officers and personnel who have been awarded include SSP Tahir Sajjad Bhat, SSP Altaf Ahmad Shah, SSP Girdhari Lal, SSP Rakesh Kumar, SSP Ravinder Pal Singh Dutt, SSP Sanjay Singh Rana, SSP Shafkat Hussain Butt, SSP Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, DySP Dedar Singh, DySP Muhammad Ayoub Rather Inspector Muzamil Ahmad Bhat, Inspector Nisar Ahmad Shah, Inspector Piaray Lal Pandit, Inspector Satinder Vir Singh, ASI Ajit Dhar, SI (M) Ishrat Jan SI (M), SI Mohammad Ishtiyaq Gojar, SI Zaffar Ali Khan, Inspector (C) Riyaz Ahmad Shah, and Inspector Vivek Kalsotra.