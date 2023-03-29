Pr Secy ARI inspects development projects in Kulgam

Kulgam, Mar 29: Principal Secretary ARI & Training Department, Ashok Kumar Parmar today visited Kulgam and inspected development projects being executed in the district.
During the visit, the Principal Secretary convened an interactive meeting with DDC, BDC and Panchayat members to get first-hand appraisal of their concerns, grievances and development issues.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat gave a brief detail about the developmental scenario of the district.
During the meeting, DDC Chairperson Mohammad Afzal Parrey, DDC, BDC and other PRI members highlighted various development issues of the district.