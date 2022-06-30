Pr Secy Higher Education holds interaction on NEP-2020 at IUST

He strongly advocated developing an efficient system of feedback and subjecting educational institutions to self-assessment in addition to the third-party evaluation (like NAAC, NIRF and QS) as these help to improvise the quality of education at different levels.

Talking about the preparedness of IUST in implementing NEP, Prof. Shakil Ahmed Romshoo (Vice Chancellor, IUST) said that “NEP considers teacher is an agent of change and its full implementation in the country would transform the educational landscape of the country”.

He further said that “NEP implementation would have a ripple effect and would promote socio-economic transformation, change employment scenario, improve quality of human resources, advance technological innovation and preserve culture and languages in the country”.