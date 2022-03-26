Pr Secy I&C directs expediting work at NIFT campus Budgam

Budgam, Mar 26: Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Ranjan Prakash Thakur, has emphasised on expediting the work on National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), campus at Ompora Budgam.
He visited the under construction site of NIFT to inspect the pace of ongoing works on the prestigious project.
Principal Secretary was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza; Director NIFT, Dr Javed Ahmad Wani, Executive Engineer SIDCO, contractors and other concerned officers.
During his visit, the Principal Secretary took stock of progress made in the construction work of academic-cum-administrative block, Auditorium Incubation, canteen, boys and girls hostels and the guest house, site development, boundary wall and other construction works.
Principal Secretary directed the concerned contractor to raise the number of work force and ensure pending works on Incubation block, Administrative block, 4 Residential blocks, Open Air Theatre and Canteen is completed on war footing basis so that class work from the new campus can be started from May, 2022.