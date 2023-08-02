Pr Secy Jal Shakti virtually participates in fortnight celebrations of JJM

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra participated in some of these events through virtual mode in which concerned deputy commissioners also participated in.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaleen Kabra said the officers under these celebrations will have to carry out inspection of on-going JJM works to ensure their quality. He also revealed that it would be obligatory for these officers to give their reports about 100% FHTC villages for declaring them as ‘HarGhar Jal Villages’. He made out that the certification of HarGhar Jal reported villages should be done through calling of special Gram Sabhas and the local PRI’s and people should approve of the same on their part as well.