Pr Secy Jal Shakti virtually participates in fortnight celebrations of JJM

Srinagar, Aug 02: In the ongoing fortnight celebrations of Jal Jeevan Mission across Jammu and Kashmir, around 89 programmes were organised in the districts on the first day while as 187 programmes were conducted on second day in various parts of the UT which include painting competitions/debates in schools, Gram Shabas FTK trainings, Water testing Har Ghar Jal Certification.
Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra participated in some of these events through virtual mode in which concerned deputy commissioners also participated in.
Speaking on the occasion, Shaleen Kabra said the officers under these celebrations will have to carry out inspection of on-going JJM works to ensure their quality. He also revealed that it would be obligatory for these officers to give their reports about 100% FHTC villages for declaring them as ‘HarGhar Jal Villages’. He made out that the certification of HarGhar Jal reported villages should be done through calling of special Gram Sabhas and the local PRI’s and people should approve of the same on their part as well.
The main focus of the fortnight celebrations is to generate awareness among the public about water related issues like conservation of water bodies, judious use of water, sanitation of water source, ownership of the water supply schemes.
The Mission Directorate in-collaboration with Districts and other stake holders has devised an action plan to handhold the Pani Samities for their capacity building and make them ready to take over the water supply scheme for operation and maintenance after completion.
Pertinently , the fortnight long celebrations of Mission Directorate JJM were kick stated by Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta yesterday in presence of Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra.