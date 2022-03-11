'Practical exposure should supplement classroom teaching' | 5-day workshop at CUK on ‘Science Filmmaking’ ends

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar said, the workshop would have been an eye opener for the students intending to pursue careers in film making. “Kashmir has been bestowed with beautiful lush forests and mountainous ranges, possessing a diverse range of plants and shrubs having huge medicinal values across the globe.

Addressing the participants, Dean School of Media Studies and SCoPE Project Coordinator, Prof Shahid Rasool, said, the objective of the Science communication is to develop and inculcate scientific temper among the youth, especially the student’s community. “The Science communication has attained greater significance as the scientific knowledge, inventions and innovations, have highly benefited the society at large,” he said, adding that there is tremendous job opportunity for the aspirants in the field of science communication, provided they know how to package the content.