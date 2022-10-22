Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban | J&K bags top awards at IUHC 2022

The conclave included exhibition of departmental stalls highlighting the achievements and best practices adopted across the states and UTs in implementation of the Mission.

PMAY-U is a flagship Mission of Government of India being implemented by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) which addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pacca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022, when Nation completes 75 years of Independence.

Pertinently, J&K has achieved 100 percent saturation in implementation of PMAY Mission. About 44,701 beneficiaries have been identified and approved under BLC component, out of which, 44630 dwelling units have been grounded and will be completed within the prescribed time schedule.