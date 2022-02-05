Pre-2019 posts withdrawal|Hopes of job aspirants dashed: CPI (M)

A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that the government's decision came at a time when the unemployment graph in the region had significantly shot up.

"The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) recently pegged the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir at 22.2 percent, which is highest in the country," he said. "The decision will turn hundreds of applicants ineligible for the government jobs who crossed the upper age limit in the same year."