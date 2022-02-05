Pre-2019 posts withdrawal|Hopes of job aspirants dashed: CPI (M)

Srinagar, Feb 5: CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said that the government’s decision to withdraw all the posts advertised by prime recruiting agencies Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) and Jamu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) before October, 2019 was unfortunate as the move had dashed the hopes of hundreds of job aspirants.
A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that the government's decision came at a time when the unemployment graph in the region had significantly shot up.
"The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) recently pegged the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir at 22.2 percent, which is highest in the country," he said. "The decision will turn hundreds of applicants ineligible for the government jobs who crossed the upper age limit in the same year."
Tarigami said that the move reeks of the government's plot of making non-permanent residents eligible for the government jobs in the region, which lost its special constitutional position on August 5, 2019.