Pre-school age row | DSEK directive to private school finds no takers

"Our wards, after completion of curriculum meant for their standard, are curiously waiting to go into the 1st class. But their retention in previous class for another year will have long lasting psychological impressions on their mind resulting not only in loss of self-confidence but they may also develop a sense of inferiority compared to their fellow batch mates in any other school of the Valley. Some of them are in their close relationships. This is completely contradictory to the spirit of the NEP-2020," said a parent.

The parents said the Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson school has decided to implement NEP-2020 with effect from March 2023 but unnecessary retention of KG students in the same class for another year (after re-captioning this class as UKG) and keeping them in the same class for two and a half year (including 6 months of shift of academic session to March) was highly discouraging.